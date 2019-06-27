Paul Rudd has joined the cast of the new ‘Ghostbusters’ film

He's rumoured to be playing a teacher

Paul Rudd will join the cast of next year’s new addition to the Ghostbusters franchise, it has been reported.

According to Variety, the Ant-Man star is in “final negotiations” with Sony for the role, rumoured to be that of a teacher.

The film, due next summer, is being directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. It’s rumoured to be a sequel to the original 1980s films, rather than 2016’s all-female reboot.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” said Reitman.

As previously reported, Stranger Things lead Finn Wolfhard and Fargo‘s Carrie Coon are also on board for the film.

Talk of a direct follow-up to 1984’s Ghostbusters – which starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis as the titular ghost-catchers – and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, has persisted for some time, with Aykroyd giving fans a hopeful update as recently as last November.

Earlier this year, some of the original Ghostbusters stars hinted at a possible return just after the sequel was confirmed.

Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 Ghostbusters, responded to the news in January, saying while he was “very open” to Reitman’s new Ghostbusters, he admitted he was “sad that our 2016 team may not get to bust again. We all are.”