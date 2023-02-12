Paul Rudd let his kids believe he worked at the cinema despite being a Hollywood star

Paul Rudd has revealed that his children assumed he just worked at the cinema, and he never corrected them.

The Hollywood star is currently promoting his third Ant Man film, Quantumania and in a new interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Rudd revealed that starring in the Marvel movie helped his children work out what he did for a living.

“When my kids were very young, they didn’t understand [what I did for a job]. I’m not going to sit them down when they’re three and say ‘I’ve got some DVDs to show you’. I didn’t really explain what I did,” explained Rudd.

He went on to say that when his son was 5, “he went to a movie theatre with his friends, and there was a poster that I was on, in the lobby. They all just assumed I worked at the movie theatre, which I felt was very cute. I never corrected him,” Rudd added.

“When he was 15, I think he finally put it all together.”

Earlier this week, Paul Rudd gave a positive update on his friend Jeremy Renner.

Renner was hospitalised with 30 broken bones and needing emergency surgery in January after an accident in the snow. But, despite the severity of the actor’s injuries he seems to be on the road to recovery.

“I talked to him yesterday; he’s doing all right,” Rudd said in an interview. “He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Elsewhere, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has received a strong reception following its world premiere in Los Angeles last week.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the first Phase Five film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It sees the return of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they go on Quantum Realm adventure with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope’s parents Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas).

The film also stars Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s next major villain, Kang the Conqueror alongside Bill Murray (as Lord Krylar, the governor of the Quantum Realm’s Axia commune), Corey Stoll (as MODOK, a cybernetic, mutated form of Ant-Man villain Yellowjacket) and Katy O’Brian (as Jentorra, a Freedom Fighter of the Quantum Realm on a mission to defeat Kang herself).

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in cinemas on February 17.