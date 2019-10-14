"I love his movies, I can't wait to see The Irishman."

MCU stalwart Paul Rudd has responded to Martin Scorsese’s recent comments that Marvel movies “are not cinema” in a new interview with NME.

The legendary filmmaker made headlines earlier this month when he made disparaging comments about Marvel’s run of comic book films.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” Scorsese said. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

When asked by NME what he makes of the acclaimed director’s recent statement, Rudd countered: “I love Martin Scorsese, I love his movies, I can’t wait to see The Irishman.”

It seems the veteran of four Marvel Studios projects was expecting the question, as he revealed: “I thought I was gonna be asked this at some point and I have been. I think it’s really just… it seems to be what the state of interviews are now and I have no opinion about it.”

On Sunday, Martin Scorsese doubled down on his comparison of Marvel movies and theme parks in a new interview ahead of the BFI London Film Festival premiere of his new film The Irishman.

The filmmaker had made the controversial remarks in an interview to Empire magazine earlier this month, saying he had “tried” to see Marvel films, “but that’s not cinema”.

The comments don’t seem to have made an impact on Rudd (who plays Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the franchise) or his love of Marty’s filmography.

Later, the prolific collaborator of Judd Apatow declined to give an update on the next Ant-Man sequel, while Aisling Bea suggested they’d “have to kill” anyone that needled any news out of him.

Rudd was speaking at a junket for his new Netflix series with comedian Aisling Bea, Living With Yourself, in which he plays a man forced to share his life with an accidental clone version of himself.

Living With Yourself arrives on Netflix on October 18.