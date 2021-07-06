Seth Rogen has opened up about a prank in which Paul Rudd pretended to be his masseuse in Las Vegas.

Unprompted, the comedian (and close friend of Rudd) shared an anecdote on Twitter recalling the incident several years back.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Rogen began. “When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately.

“I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

One fan responded to Rogen’s tweet by nodding to another one of Rudd’s pranks, in which he played the same clip from Mac & Me for years on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.

Linking to the clip in question, they wrote: “Here’s part of the surveillance footage I found.”

Another person wrote: “Suddenly Paul Rudd turning out to be my masseuse is the thing I want most in the whole world.”

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen recently shared his thoughts on “cancel culture” and comedians who complain about it.

“To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” he said.

“If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

He added: “Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”