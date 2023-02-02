Paul Rudd reveals how he never seems to age with daily routine

Paul Rudd has shared his daily routine after fans have questioned why he doesn’t seem to age.
The actor gave Men’s Health a walkthrough of his routine when asked how he remains “ageless” at 53.
“Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” the Ant-Man actor said in the interview. “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’
“The most important part of training is sleep.”
Rudd added: “People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep…”
Paul Rudd will be reprising his role as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is out in cinemas on February 17.
He will be joined by Evangeline Lilly (the Wasp / Hope van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), as well as the big-screen debuts of Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang The Conquerer and Kathryn Newton as Scott’s daughter Cassie.
Also appearing in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be Bill Murray (as Lord Krylar, the governor of the Quantum Realm’s Axia commune), Corey Stoll (as the aforementioned MODOK, a cybernetic, mutated form of Ant-Man villain Yellowjacket) and Katy O’Brian (as Jentorra, a Freedom Fighter of the Quantum Realm on a mission to defeat Kang herself).