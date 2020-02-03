The Kansas City Chiefs reigned supreme at the Super Bowl last night (February 2), and no one was happier than superfan Paul Rudd.

The Marvel star was seen ecstatically celebrating at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami — at one point he even embraced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a hug.

Many have taken to social media with pictures and clips of Rudd in his happy state — after all, we all know that everyone loves him.

Advertisement

paul rudd is the purest person to ever exist change my mind #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/8Q9MjGZZNi — 🌴 (@vxxxdhxxx) February 3, 2020

I’m happy for Paul Rudd and only Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/LO3ihb0HsX — Birds of Jay (@ItsJayGriff) February 3, 2020

I decided to root for the #KCChiefs because when #PaulRudd is happy we are all happy❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VZu73ZORk — Anastasia (@lovestasia227) February 3, 2020

Last night’s Super Bowl also saw a triumphant halftime show performance from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, with the pair getting through 20 songs in only 12 minutes.

The event also debuted a number of new movie and TV trailers, including new spots for No Time to Die, A Quiet Place: Part II, as well as a first look at new Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

Advertisement

However, the Super Bowl attracted some controversy too, with Jay-Z and Beyoncé criticised for not standing when Demi Lovato sang US National Anthem the ‘Star Spangled Banner’.

In other Paul Rudd news, the actor recently paid tribute to the late Neil Peart after the Rush star played a key role in his movie I Love You, Man.