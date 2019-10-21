Paul Rudd upset that Thanos/Ant-Man butt theory didn’t come true in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

To be fair, he'd eaten a lot of hot wings when he said it

Paul Rudd has shared his disappointment that one particular fan theory in Avengers: Endgame didn’t come true.

The theory, which concerned Ant-Man killing Thanos by flying up his butt and exploding him from the inside, was first shared in 2017, and has become the thing of legend since.

Rudd was participating in the legendary Hot Ones challenge, where celebrities chat while eating progressively hotter chicken wings, when he was asked about the theory.

“I consider it a lost opportunity,” he replied.

It’s not the first time Rudd has commented on this particularly theory. Earlier this year, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show, he spoke of the “going into Thanos’ butt” theory, saying: “A lot of people have asked me recently if I shrink down and go… into Thanos, in a certain orifice, and then grow giant size. But why not the ear or the nose? Why does it have to be [that]?”

Rudd was appearing on Hot Ones to promote his new Netflix show Living With Yourself, which sees his character getting cloned.

He and co-star Aisling Bea spoke to NME about the show, with Rudd also sharing his views on Martin Scorsese’s recent comments on Marvel films, in which he called them “not cinema”.

In an NME review of Living With Yourself, Christopher Hooton said: “The only thing better than Paul Rudd is two Paul Rudds.”