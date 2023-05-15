Paul Walker’s daughter set to make cameo in ‘Fast X’

Paul Walker’s daughter will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Fast X film in an undisclosed role.

On Thursday (May 12), model and actress Meadow Walker took to Instagram to announce her cameo in the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. “The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], [Ludacris] and more on the monitors,” she said.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her appearance in the movie.

She went on to thank the film director Louis Leterrier for his “kindness, patience, and support”. “It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” she added.

Meadow also showed gratitude to her “dads best friend who is now my best friend,” producer Brandon Birtell, saying, “This wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much,” she wrote in closing.

Meadow has since spoken about being in the film while at the film’s premiere, saying the scene was “a cool way to connect” with her late father.

#MeadowWalker Says It Felt ‘Amazing’ To Honor Paul Walker With ‘Fast X’ Cameo pic.twitter.com/zXGy9vtvVr — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 12, 2023

Following Meadow’s post on social media, franchise lead Vin Diesel revealed in an interview at the premiere of the film that he thinks Walker would be “proud” of his daughter’s involvement in the movie.

Vin Diesel Thinks Paul Walker Would Be ‘Proud’ Of Meadow Walker In ‘Fast X’ pic.twitter.com/eyl3lzsTOO — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 12, 2023

While details surrounding Meadow’s cameo in the film still remain mostly undisclosed, John Cena revealed that her scene takes place with his character, Jakob Toretto. “She did fantastic. As anyone in that situation, she might have been a little bit nervous and overwhelmed because being on camera is a little bit different,” he said, adding that he felt “honoured” to have shared that moment with her.

@JohnCena is "honored" to share the screen with the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, as she makes her debut in #FASTX . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P2UxRY8hbA — Vinay Uteriya (@VinayUteriya11) May 13, 2023

The late Paul Walker died in a single-vehicle collision on November 30, 2013 at 40 years old. The action saga has continuously paid tribute to the actor and his character Brian O’Conner in the ten years of his passing. Furious 7 marks Walker’s last appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise. His two brothers, Caleb and Cody, helped complete the remaining unfilmed scenes using CG technology to alter their faces.

The latest installment will see Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, and Sung Kang reprise their roles from the previous movies. Also appearing in the film are newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno, who plays the Diesel’s onscreen grandmother.

Last week, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez revealed in an interview that Fast X could be the first entry in the franchise’s closing trilogy. “Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel told Variety. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’”