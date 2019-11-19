Paul Walker’s character reportedly set to make cameo in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ six years after actor’s death
Brian O’Conner could return
Paul Walker’s character in Fast and Furious could return for the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.
The late actor played Brian O’Conner in the series.
Now, according to LadBible, sources close to the film say they’re on the lookout for a body double for Walker to appear in the film.
“Just got a new casting grid for something and with it some big news that are sure to be controversial. Not sure how I feel about it myself but we’ll see,” Twitter user and reported source Daniel Richtman shared to his 70k+ followers on the platform.
“It’s been long enough. They are bringing back Paul Walker’s character, Brian, to FF9,” he added.
Paul Walker died in 2013 in a car crash in Los Angeles. He was 40 years old.
The cost of ‘replacing’ the actor in Fast & Furious 7 came to a reported $50m. CGI and body doubles were used for the actor in the film.
After Walker’s death, the film was placed on “indefinite hiatus” before eventually being released in 2015.
Fast and Furious 9 will come out on May 22, 2020.