Paul Walker’s character reportedly set to make cameo in ‘Fast and Furious 9’ six years after actor’s death

Brian O’Conner could return

Paul Walker’s character in Fast and Furious could return for the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.

The late actor played Brian O’Conner in the series.

Now, according to LadBible, sources close to the film say they’re on the lookout for a body double for Walker to appear in the film.

“Just got a new casting grid for something and with it some big news that are sure to be controversial. Not sure how I feel about it myself but we’ll see,” Twitter user and reported source Daniel Richtman shared to his 70k+ followers on the platform.

“It’s been long enough. They are bringing back Paul Walker’s character, Brian, to FF9,” he added.