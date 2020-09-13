Paul Walker’s daughter pays tribute to “the most beautiful soul” on star’s birthday

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has paid tribute to her late father in a new post marking his birthday.

Walker died in a car crash in California while on a break from filming Fast & Furious 7 in 2013.

Yesterday (September 12) would have been Walker’s 47th birthday, and Meadow shared an old photo of her and her father on Instagram, from when she was a child.

“The moment I realized we are twins,” she captioned the post, adding: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

Earlier this year, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson revealed that Walker’s family had given their blessing for the film franchise to continue after his death.

“People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing?” Gibson told Maxim. “That’s exactly why we’re continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul.”

It was reported late last year that Paul Walker’s character in Fast & Furious, may return in CGI form for the ninth film in the series, which is due to hit cinemas in 2021. Walker appeared in Fast & Furious 7 following his death, with CGI and body doubles used at a reported cost of $50m.

Back in April 2016, Meadow Walker was awarded a settlement of just over $10.1 million (£7 million) in compensation for Walker’s death – with the payment coming from the estate of Roger Rodas, who was driving the car.

Meadow also filled a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, the maker of the car Walker was travelling in, citing a design defect with the seatbelt that prevented Walker from being able to get out of the car, but the case was dismissed in 2017.