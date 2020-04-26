Paul Walker’s family gave their “blessing” for ‘Fast & Furious franchise’ to continue, says Tyrese

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has revealed that Paul Walker’s family gave their “blessing” for the movie franchise’ to continue following the actor’s death in 2013.

Walker tragically died in a car crash in California while on a break from filming Fast & Furious 7. His scenes in the movie were finished using outtake shots and CGI that sometimes required his brothers, Caleb and Cody, to step in.

Speaking in a new interview, Tyrese explained that Walker’s family gave their blessing for the series to carry on, regardless of some fans saying they didn’t think it was right that they continued without him.

“People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing?” Gibson told Maxim. “That’s exactly why we’re continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul.”

“But the biggest decision came from us talking to Paul’s family and them giving us their blessing,” he said. “The last movie that Paul did was 7 and then to see Paul’s father, mother and brothers at the premiere of Fast 8 it just sends the message that they’re fully supporting us every step of the way.”

Fast & Furious 9 was expected to be released next month, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it has now been pushed back to April 2021.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film,” an announcement said.

