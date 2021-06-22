Paul Walker’s ‘Fast & Furious’ car sells for $555,000 at auction

The Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in The Fast & Furious has sold at auction for $555,000 (£398,000).

The car, which now holds the record for most expensive Supra ever sold, was first introduced in the 2001 film after the Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Walker’s character Brian O’Conner gets blown up by Johnny Tran and Lance Nguyen.

Owing Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) a 10-second car, O’Conner gets his hands on a written off Toyota Supra Mark IV, but with the engine still intact. After he, Toretto, and “Mad Scientist” Jesse put in some wrench time along with “$15,000 or more” and “overnight parts from Japan”, the end result in the film is the Candy Orange Supra driven by the late actor.

Advertisement

The 1994 Toyota Supra was actually built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, before being revised by the original builder for its role as “Slap Jack’s Supra” in the film’s 2003 sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious.

According to the auction listing, it features a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, a TRD-style hood, an APR aluminium biplane rear wing, as well as 19” Dazz Motorsport Racing ‘Hart M5 Tuner’ rims finished in a ‘Chrome/Silver’ colourway. The interior is made up of blue Alcantara and black leatherette that sits alongside a Pioneer screen and Momo steering wheel, an array of gauges, and more.

Sold by Barrett-Jackson at a Las Vegas auction that ran from June 17-19, the car, which went under the hammer with no reserve, sold for $555,000 (£398,000).

Last year, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson revealed that Walker’s family had given their blessing for the film franchise to continue after he died in a car crash in California in 2013 while on a break from filming Fast & Furious 7.

“People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing?” Gibson told Maxim. “That’s exactly why we’re continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul.”

Advertisement

Back in April 2016, Meadow Walker was awarded a settlement of just over $10.1 million (£7 million) in compensation for Walker’s death – with the payment coming from the estate of Roger Rodas, who was driving the car.

Meadow also filled a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, the maker of the car Walker was travelling in, citing a design defect with the seatbelt that prevented Walker from being able to get out of the car, but the case was dismissed in 2017.