‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight to write new ‘Star Wars’ movie

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to write the screenplay for a new Star Wars film, according to reports.

As reported by Variety, original screenwriters Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed the project, with Knight on board as a replacement.

The untitled film, which is expected to be among Lucasfilm’s first Star Wars films since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).

More information about the project is expected to be announced at Star Wars Celebration in London on April 7-10.

Along with Peaky Blinders, Knight is known for writing and directing 2013 films Locke starring Tom Hardy and Hummingbird with Jason Statham. His other credits include BBC series Taboo, Spencer and Apple TV+ series See.

Earlier this month, planned Star Wars films from director Patty Jenkins and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige were both reportedly shelved (via Variety). In 2019, Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss walked away from their deal with Lucasfilm to helm projects for Netflix.

The only other Star Wars films believed to be in active development are an untitled project from director Taika Waititi and another from Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

Speaking about progress on the film in June last year to The New York Times, Waititi said: “I’m trying to write the Star Wars idea at the moment. I’ve got to see how that goes, because once I submit it, that might determine when it gets made or if it gets made, even.”

Since 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has doubled down on TV shows, with projects like The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book Of Boba Fett.