‘Peaky Blinders’ star Cillian Murphy responds to James Bond speculation

Peaky Bond?

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has said he’s “flattered” by speculation that he could become the next James Bond.

The Irish star is a mainstay on lists of potential replacements for Daniel Craig in the iconic role – alongside the likes of Idris Elba, James Norton and Tom Hiddleston.

But Murphy, who has even been touted for the role by Bond creator Ian Fleming’s niece, isn’t so sure if he’ll be donning the iconic tux any time soon.

“It seems to be a way of generating business for bookies,” Murphy told GQ. “So someone who happens to be in a TV show and wears a tux occasionally in a TV show.”

Despite his apparent reservations, Murphy says that it’s a huge compliment to receive backing for the iconic role.

“Having said all of that, it’s incredibly flattering to be in that conversation,” he said. “I think it should be a woman [next].”

Before a replacement arrives, we’ll see Daniel Craig for one last time in next year’s No Time To Die . It sees Craig donning the iconic tux once more to face a new foe, played by Oscar-winning star Rami Malek.

According to reports, a new female 007 will be introduced at the start of the upcoming movie, with Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch being recently rumoured as Craig’s replacement.

Craig first appeared as the iconic spy in 2006’s Casino Royale. He continued to star in three other Bond movies, including 2015’s Spectre.

No Time To Die is expected to arrive in theatres April 2020, with filming wrapping earlier this week.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that work has already started on Peaky Blinders season 6.