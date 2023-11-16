Pedro Pascal reportedly in talks for ‘Fantastic Four’

Pedro Pascal could soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Fantastic Four, according to reports.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, the Mandalorian and The Last Of Us actor is in talks with Marvel to play the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, in an upcoming film adaptation of the Fantastic Four.

Per Deadline Hollywood‘s sources, the Chilean-American actor has yet to come to terms with Marvel over the aforementioned role, but that negotiations are “headed in the right direction”. Marvel had no comment on the matter for Deadline Hollywood.

Further information surrounding the film, including its plot and cast, has yet to be announced.

Should Pedro Pascal land the role, he’ll be the third actor to officially play the role of Reed Richards, following Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller. Alex Hyde-White notably portrayed the character in a 1994 Fantastic Four film, though that film was never officially released.

Matt Shakman, who helmed the acclaimed Marvel series WandaVision for Disney+ is set to helm the upcoming Fantastic Four film, which is currently targetted for a May 2025 release.

Speaking on how Fantastic Four will differ from previous Marvel films, Shakman said last month: “It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material.”

He continued: “I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

Marvel’s latest release was the Brie Larson-led film, The Marvels, which arrived in cinemas last week. The film scored a three-star review from NME, with James Mottram writing: “While DaCosta’s Candyman reboot was thrilling, this never musters the same level of engagement, despite a script that is chock full of good lines and a cast of willing participants. More meh than marvel, you might say.”