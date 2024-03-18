Pedro Pascal says ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ role saved him from homelessness

Pedro Pascal has shared that his role in Buffy The Vampire Slayer saved him from homelessness.

The 90s cult TV series starred Sarah Michelle Geller as Buffy Summers, a teenage girl trying to live a normal life whilst juggling her responsibilities as the chosen vampire slayer.

Pascal played the role of Eddie in season four episode one titled ‘The Freshman’. In the episode, Buffy meets Eddie during her first few days at university. She then discovers he’s a vampire and kills him.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (per Games Radar) following his SAG Award win for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, the Chilean-American actor revealed that his small role as Buffy Summers’ university colleague helped him avoid homelessness.

“My entry-level lasted about 15 years, and we’re talking about not being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting surgery, being able to pay my rent,” shared The Last of Us star.

He continued: “I had less than $7 in my account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up.”

Since then, Pascal has gone on to star in major roles such as Javier Peña in Netflix’s hit series Narcos and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984.

He is set to reprise his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us season 2, based on the second video game of the same name.

Advertisement

Next year, Pascal is set to make his MCU debut as Richard Reeds AKA Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, which will arrive at cinemas on July 25, 2025.