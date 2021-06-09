Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård joins ‘John Wick 4’

It actor Bill Skarsgård has joined John Wick 4.

The actor, who played the notorious clown Pennywise in the two horror films, has been cast alongside Keanu Reeves and Rina Sawayama in the forthcoming sequel film.

Collider reports that Skarsgård will be starring in the new film, but the details of his character have not been revealed yet.

Donnie Yen was also added to the cast last week, as an old friend of John Wick who reportedly shares many of the same enemies.

Skarsgård has previously worked with David Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick film, on Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2.

He most recently starred in The Devil All the Time opposite Tom Holland and will next appear in Nine Days, Naked Singularity and Emperor.

John Wick 4 will mark a big screen debut for Skarsgård’s co-star, British singer Rina Sawayama.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski said in a statement on the news. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Sawayama released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ via Dirty Hit last year.

In a new interview with NME on the red carpet at last month’s BRIT Awards in London, she revealed that she’s already working on her second album, inspired by “Garbage, grunge and pop”. Watch the full interview above.