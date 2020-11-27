Pete Davidson cast as lead in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ table read

Pete Davidson has been cast in a table read of It’s A Wonderful Life.

The actor and stand-up comedian will be reading the part of George Bailey, originally played by James Stewart in Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic.

Davidson will be joined by Maude Apatow, who he starred opposite in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. Apatow will be portraying Violet Bick, first played by Gloria Grahame.

The table read has been organised by Ed Asner and will be streaming for one night only at 5PM PST/8PM EST/1AM GMT on Sunday December 13.

The leading duo will be joined by Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, B.D. Wong and Michael Shannon, as well as a number of “special surprise guests”.

Fans can purchase advance tickets starting at $50, with all proceeds going to the Ed Asner Family Center, which supports mental health and enrichment programmes for special needs children and their families.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a statement.

“Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home . . . It will be a very meaningful night!”

Pete Davidson most recently starred in The King of Staten Island, a loose biopic of his own life.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “The King Of Staten Island is the most concrete evidence of [Davidson’s] talent yet, making you laugh with him (and at him) as he haplessly flails his way out of arrested development and towards something resembling real adulthood.”