Peter Dinklage criticises Disney for remaking “fucking backwards” ‘Snow White’

Peter Dinklage has called out Disney for its “fucking backwards” upcoming live action adaption of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

The Game Of Thrones and Cyrano actor, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, accused Disney of double standards for pushing for a racially diverse cast but reverting to harmful stereotypes about disabilities.

“No offence to anything but I was a little taken aback by…they were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (via Huffington Post).

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he continued. “You’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that fucking backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave. What the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’”.

The actor added that if the “most fucked up, cool, progressive spin” was put on the story, then Dinklage said he was “all in”.

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) will portray Snow White and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) will play the Evil Queen in the movie, which is slated for a 2023 release. The film is thought to build on Disney’s original 1930s take on the Brothers Grimm fairytale.

Meanwhile, Dinklage has shared his thoughts on the forthcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon.