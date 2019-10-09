From Peter Griffin to Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles – here’s The Joker’s laugh reimagined with different celebrities

It's quite disturbing

As meme after meme of the new Joker movie spread across the internet, Twitter users have imagined what the villain’s laugh would sound like if played by different celebrities.

The origin story, which sees Joaquin Phoenix portray The Joker, came to cinemas last Friday (October 4).

Now, the likes of Nicki Minaj and Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin have got the Joker treatment, with a new meme reimagining the character’s iconic laugh.

Harry Styles, Seth Rogen and more have also been Joker-fied, using a scene from the film which sees Phoenix chuckling whilst walking down a hallway – see the best ones below.

Yesterday (October 8), Joaquin Phoenix revealed that he’s open to the idea of a Joker sequel.

“I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role,” he said while appearing on US showPopcorn with Peter Travers. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.”

In NME‘s five-star ‘Joker’ review, Greg Wetherall described the film as an “instant classic”, declaring that “the DC Extended Universe have made a picture destined to challenge Marvel’s dominance.”