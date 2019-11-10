‘His Dark Materials’ author Philip Pullman reveals why he thinks ‘The Golden Compass’ film could have been better

But the author is "delighted" with the TV adaptation of 'His Dark Materials'

Philip Pullman has explained why he thinks the film adaptation of his book The Golden Compass didn’t receive a stronger critical reception.

The author stated that, while he didn’t want to be “too critical” of the 2007 film, he felt the cast “did the best that could be done with the time they had, which simply wasn’t enough”. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 42%, with an average score of 5.61/10.

The critical consensus reads: “Without the bite or the controversy of the source material, The Golden Compass is reduced to impressive visuals overcompensating for lax storytelling.” See Pullman’s tweet in full below.

In response to the tweet, many fans came forward to defend the film, arguing that the adaptation starring Daniel Craig didn’t receive the appreciation it deserved.

Meanwhile the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials, which started on BBC1 on November 3 and continues tonight (November 10), has been praised for succeeding where the film lacked. The series has been in the works since 2015 and involves This is England writer Jack Thorne. A second series has already been planned.

In a recent preview of the show, NME said: “Writer Jack Thorne and producer Jane Tranter have been careful not to rush the finer details – and there’s a quality to the production that’s rare on TV.

“His Dark Materials will please a lot of people, sure, but it’s more interested in doing justice to its fabulous source material. An approach that’s served it well, so far.”