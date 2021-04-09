Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been cast in Indiana Jones 5.

The Fleabag writer and star will be joining the film alongside Harrison Ford as a co-lead character. Her specific role has not yet been revealed.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said director James Mangold, who recently took over from Steven Spielberg to helm the film.

He continued: “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.

“When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/OrYJHNY6Ys — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 9, 2021

Disney, who own Lucasfilm, the company producing the new film, also revealed that John Williams will be returning to score, after writing the music for the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, 40 years ago.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing Indiana Jones 5, while Spielberg will also remain on board as an executive producer. Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay for the film.

In other Lucasfilm news, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has been tapped to helm a new Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.

It will be the next release in the Star Wars franchise, and is currently due for release in cinemas and on Disney+ on Christmas Day 2023.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently due to reach cinemas on July 29, 2022.