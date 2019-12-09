Phoebe Waller-Bridge has denied that she was hired to help write the script for the next James Bond film because of her gender.

The Fleabag creator is credited as part of the writing team for No Time To Die, which recently unveiled its first trailer.

However, she has hit back at accusations that she was brought on board to help with the film’s female characters, especially given past accusations that the franchise has misogynistic traits.

Waller-Bridge was speaking about being only the second-ever credited female Bond writer following Johanna Harwood for Dr No and From Russia With Love.

“I think the very first Bond film there was, but not since,” she said at the Southbank Centre in London (via The Guardian). “But that didn’t really come into the conversation. That’s only really the press that have made that thing, in terms of me being a woman, you can see it is a button-pressing thing.

“The reality was I got a call from [producer] Barbara [Broccoli] and Daniel [Craig] saying, ‘We like your work, can you come in and help us?’. There wasn’t ever really a conversation about can you come in and help us with ‘the ladies’.”

She added: “They are proper, amazing producers and writers and actors and suddenly they are reduced to those people?

“They said, ‘It will be your take, can you come aboard and help us polish the script?’ The characters were there, the story was there, it was just really exciting to be a part of it. There was a bunch of writers, I was a small contribution to this thing.”

Waller-Bridge previously revealed that she added “little spices” to the script, adding: “They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines.”

No Time For Die will hit cinemas on April 2, 2020. It’s directed by Cory Joji Fukunaga.