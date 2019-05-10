Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals more about her work on the ‘Bond 25’ script

She's worked on making the female characters "feel like real people"

Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed more about her work on the next James Bond script.

Back in April, it was revealed that Waller-Bridge had been invited to liven up the script for upcoming James Bond movie, still known only as Bond 25.

Speaking about her role in the film in a podcast for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter, Waller-Bridge revealed that she has worked on making the film’s female characters “feel like real people, which they do in the previous films. I think Daniel’s films have had really fantastic Bond girls and it’s about keeping that up.”

She added: “It’s such an exciting story and it’s just been a thrill to work on” and said she would try to “sneak in” some feminist humour.

It was also revealed last month that it was Daniel Craig’s idea to invite the Fleabag creator to work on the script. Craig, who is said to be a fan of Fleabag, asked Waller-Bridge if she could help improve the movie’s script by adding her wit and quirkiness to the screenplay, according to Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli said: “It was Daniel’s idea, we all leapt to it, we loved her…She has made a great contribution to it.”

Last month, in an event to launch the next instalment of the franchise, the creators revealed that filming had already taken place in Jamaica, Norway, Pinewood Studios, various locations in London, and Matera in Italy.

The team also confirmed that Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux would be returning to join Daniel Craig in the latest instalment, with Rami Malek, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen and Ana De Armas all confirmed to play new characters in the franchise.

Bond 25’s release date was recently pushed back by two months and is now expected to arrive on April 8, 2020. The film has hit several other stumbling blocks ever since it was announced four years ago.

Craig said he would rather slash his wrists than play the spy again before returning to the role and Sam Mendes refused to direct any more Bond films. Later, Danny Boyle joined the project before leaving soon after citing “creative differences”.