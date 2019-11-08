Phoebe Waller-Bridge talks adding “little spices” to new Bond film

The 'Fleabag' creator has been brought on board for 'No Time To Die'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has spoken about her experience writing for the new James Bond film, and how she added “little spices” to the script.

The Fleabag creator was brought on board to the team working on 2020’s No Time To Die.

Speaking to the BBC, Waller-Bridge spoke of how she was brought on board “to help out” with the script for Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond.

“They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines,” the writer said.

She continued, talking about the transition of James Bond into the #MeToo era, and tweaking storylines that have been previously criticised for misogyny.

“They were already doing that themselves,” she said. “They’re having that conversation with themselves the whole time. It (her involvement) was much more practical. Just, ‘You’re a writer, we need some help with these scenes. And you come up with some dialogue for these characters’.”

Phoebe then stated her belief that “it doesn’t get cooler” than writing for a James Bond movie.

Earlier this week, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed she is working on a feature film.

Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to write and perform the theme tune for No Time To Die.

Dua Lipa was the initial frontrunner to pen the new Bond theme.