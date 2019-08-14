Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she’s writing a new film and “blatantly will end up in it”

The idea for the movie came to her the morning after 'Fleabag' wrapped

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed she is working on a new film following the end of Fleabag and being involved in Bond 25.

The actor and writer was hired to rewrite the script for the upcoming James Bond movie, but has yet to release a film of her own.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again. Oh shit.’ I woke up with the vision of this film.”

According to the piece, Waller-Bridge won’t sell the project until it’s completed and then won’t sell it to a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon because “she needs a meaningful theatrical release”. The star also said she wouldn’t act in the movie, but added: “I blatantly will end up in it.”

Further details about the new project, including storyline and potential release date, are currently under wraps.

The second season of Fleabag aired earlier this year, with its creator adamant that it would be the final series of the hit show. However, earlier this month, she revealed her fantasy of reviving the programme in her later life.

Fleabag is nominated for 11 awards at this year’s Emmys, but Waller-Bridge could walk away with even more trophies on the night. Her other BBC series Killing Eve is also in the running for some of the ceremony’s top prizes.