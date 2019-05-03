Miss out on tickets to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ play in London? There’s still hope

"See where it all started and be there for the end"

The play that inspired the hit TV show Fleabag is returning to London for a limited run. After the first batch of tickets sold out almost immediately, now the release of more tickets has been announced via a lottery.

The acclaimed show, which recently came to an end with its second series, originally started out on the theatre stage.

Now, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge herself and directed by Vicky Jones, the play will be following up its sold-out run in New York by returning to London at Wyndham’s Theatre from August 20 – September 14.

“See where it all started and be there for the end,” reads a statement for the show.

Tickets sold out almost immediately after going on sale yesterday, but now it’s been announced that more will be made available via a lottery system.

“33 tickets in the front row and boxes for each performance of Fleabag will be sold through an on-the-day lottery at the theatre for £20 each,” reads a statement. “In addition there will be 33 standing tickets per performance at £10 each which will be available on a first come first served basis.”

Confirming the end of the show, Fleabag star Sian Clifford said last month: “There will not be a third series. This is it.”

She added: “I think I’ve described it online as like this beautiful, perfect ending and I think it is. But I think what it’s closer to is poetry.

“I think that people will accept that this is the end when they see it because I think it is complete; I think the story is complete.”

In a five star review of Season 2, NME wrote: “Few comedy writers could pull off turning such a deeply upsetting event into a ridiculous farce. Throwing around such weighty subjects – miscarriage, dead parents, mourning – can so easily come off as utilising extreme shock value for cheap impact.

“That’d certainly be true if a show like Fleabag was written with a less sensitive handling, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge juggles sorrow expertly alongside slapstick hilarity. It’s a mean feat, and it marks her out as one of the most talented pen-wielders and actors in British comedy right now.”

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge has been confirmed as a screenwriter on the upcoming Bond 25 movie.