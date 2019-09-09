Pierce Brosnan wants a female James Bond: “Get out of the way, guys”

“Put a woman up there”

Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond days are long over, but the actor still hopes to see the 007 torch passed to a woman one day.

Brosnan – who starred as Bond from 1994 through 2004 – has voiced his support for a female 007 following earlier rumours that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was set to take on the iconic role in the upcoming James Bond film.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years,” he said in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. “Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Although Brosnan said he was excited at the prospect of a female Bond, the actor also admitted that the change might not happen any time soon, adding that the film’s franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson might not be on board with the idea. “I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch,” he said.

The 25th Bond movie, titled No Time To Die, will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic British spy. It is expected to arrive in cinemas on April 3, 2020, in the UK and April 8 in the US.

In a live event held earlier this year, Broccoli said No Time To Die would begin with Bond as a retired agent who is “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home”. The cast so far includes Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek.

Last month, Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp commented on the pop singer’s interest in recording the next Bond theme song. According to Camp, he and the musician had met with Broccoli to discuss the possibility of working together, though nothing else was confirmed.