Pierce Brosnan to appear in court after “going off limits” at Yellowstone National Park

Pierce Brosnan has been ordered to appear in court in January after being charged with trespassing in Yellowstone National Park.

According to the BBC, the former James Bond actor, 70, has been charged by US National Park Service rangers for going off trail near Mammoth Hot Springs in the Wyoming section of the park.

He will be required to appear in a Wyoming court on January 23, after reportedly straying into the off-limits area on November 1. He is alleged to have entered an out-of-bounds, ecologically sensitive area on foot.

Brosnan has not commented publicly about the charges.

He had been in the area filming Unholy Trinity, an upcoming film in which he will appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

The area of Yellowstone in question contains hot springs, geysers and mud pools, and more than 20 people are known to have died after falling into the park’s most dangerous geological features. The national park also says that in certain zones, the ground is brittle and thin, and can collapse, leading way to hot acid pools beneath.

Brosnan played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002. He had previously risen to fame on the TV show Remington Steele, and also starred in films including Mrs. Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!

Last year, Brosnan opened up about the “stupid” comment that he thinks led to him losing the role of Batman.

He auditioned for the role during Tim Burton’s directorial reign over the caped crusader’s films, and revealed that a quip he made that he thought would win him the role did just the opposite.

“I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” Brosnan said. “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.’” Michael Keaton would ultimately land the role.