Pierce Brosnan wants Cillian Murphy to play James Bond

Pierce Brosnan has said that Cillian Murphy would be “magnificent” in the role of James Bond.

Speaking at the annual Oscar Wilde awards in Los Angeles, Brosnan told the BBC that Murphy would “do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service.”

The two Irish actors were in attendance at the event which took place at JJ Abram’s Bad Robot Productions in Santa Monica, and celebrates the accomplishments of Irish actors and filmmakers.

The fictional secret agent, played by Brosnan between 1995 and 2002, has been portrayed by seven actors since the franchise’s first release in 1962, Dr. No, in which the role was played by Sean Connery.

Following Daniel Craig’s exit from the series in No Time To Die in 2021, there has been heavy rumour around who would succeed the iconic role, with Murphy being just one of the actors to be suggested for the 007 part. Other names circulating have included Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The event came ahead of the 96th Academy Awards which will take place on Sunday March 10. Murphy is the favourite to win Best Actor for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, having already been recognised at both the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs for his role in the biopic.

According to the BBC, Murphy revealed his intention for the prestigious evening, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 28 Days Later actor said: “I just want to go in and have a good time.”

Nominated in the category alongside Murphy are Colman Domingo (Rustin), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Murphy has also been backed by Oppenheimer co-star Clay Bunker to play the role of James Bond.