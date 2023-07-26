Piers Morgan ridiculed over his reaction to ‘Barbie’

Piers Morgan has been ridiculed over his reaction to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

The broadcaster recently shared his thoughts on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and in an op-ed for the New York Post.

In the former, he shared a tweet stating: “I thought feminism was about equality…Why does empowering women have to be about trashing men?” along with clips from the show featuring his thoughts.

In his op-ed in the latter, he added: “If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy’, and depicting all things feminist as toxic bullshit, I wouldn’t just be canceled, I’d be executed.”

"I thought feminism was about equality… "Why does empowering women have to be about trashing men?" Piers Morgan questions the Barbie movie's 'anti-patriarchy' message.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Z66NlbjNYp — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 24, 2023

.@piersmorgan: If I made a movie that treated women the way Barbie treats men, feminists would want me executed https://t.co/arlrTRyK91 pic.twitter.com/6jCInWDUUw — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2023

Morgan continued: “Head Barbie rides to the rescue by seizing back control and driving the hapless Kens back to being subservient saps to the women again. To which my response is: Why? I thought the whole point of feminism is that women wanted equality with men, not a complete reversal of the perceived unequal social power structure.

“I don’t know any woman, other than perhaps US female soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, who wants a world where women dominate absolutely everything – and men are reduced to dim-witted doormats barely capable of changing a light bulb.”

His comments drew criticism on Twitter with one user writing: “Lol. Pierce [sic] got so triggered by a 2hr long movie that he forgot the sense of reality, forgot all about the historical REAL-LIFE abuse of women.”

Another wrote: On train was a copy of The S*n so I looked at front page to see what nonsense fools who buy it being fed. Piers Morgan on why Barbie film is feminist woke awful etc -what a humiliating pathetic way for a grown man to earn a living. Handy reminder tho -off to see it in 20 mins.”

“Piers Morgan on Barbie.. if it was the other way round he would come out with comments like ‘but it’s just a movie about dolls’ he’s so anti-woke until it comes to someone insulting heterosexual men because that affects and insults him,” one user also wrote.

On train was a copy of The S*n so I looked at front page to see what nonsense fools who buy it being fed. Piers Morgan on why Barbie film is feminist woke awful etc -what a humiliating pathetic way for a grown man to earn a living. Handy reminder tho -off to see it in 20 mins 😆 — Annie Heath (@Annie3H) July 25, 2023

Piers Morgan on Barbie.. if it was the other way round he would come out with comments like “but it’s just a movie about dolls” he’s so anti-woke until it comes to someone insulting heterosexual men because that affects and insults him. 🙄 #barbie #piersmorgan — Emma Louise Delaney 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@Emma_LouiseMSD) July 26, 2023

Piers Morgan is currently debating the Barbie movie on Talk TV. He’s pretending that he’s offended by the film but really he’s just jealous that it’s got a lot of viewers. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) July 24, 2023

Piers Morgan lauding Musk because he continually upsets “all the right people” whilst simultaneously being triggered by the Barbie film and vegan sausage rolls. Really makes you think… — JimmyD123 (@eneeforty) July 26, 2023

Piers Morgan being upset by the Barbie movie, because Ken is just a background character, is hilarious. Women have always played the background “token hot girl” role, who is just that. Has he never seen a James Bond movie? — Misha Naran (@MishaNaran) July 22, 2023

Piers Morgan hated the @Barbie movie. I have never known a better confirmation of how lovely, brilliant, heartfelt and fun this movie is. — Eva-Marie Kung (@EvamarieKng) July 24, 2023

NME has contacted a representative for Morgan for comment.

Morgan’s response comes after conservative commentators including Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro also criticised the movie.

Cruz, described it as “Chinese communist propaganda” due to its depiction of a disputed region in the South China Sea (via Business Insider).

Shapiro, meanwhile, branded it “one of the worst movies I have ever seen” and “angry, feminist claptrap that alienates men from women” in his YouTube review.

In response, Whoopi Goldberg hit back at both commentators.

“It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll! “I thought y’all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia. It’s a doll movie,” she said.

In a four-star review, NME described Barbie as a “nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure” which “somehow lives up to the immense hype”.