‘Pig’, ‘Here Today’ and more coming to Edinburgh Film Festival 2021

The UK premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s ‘Pig’, starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s ‘Here Today’ will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival.

As reported by Variety, other highlights of the annual festival will include the UK premiere of ‘Annette’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, ‘Prince Of Muck’ and ‘The Road Dance’, as well as a string of films focused on social issues including ‘Europa’, ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’, ‘Ballad Of A White Cow’ and ‘The Justice Of Bunny King’.

Ken Hay, chief executive of Edinburgh International Film Festival, said: “There’s a fantastic and diverse program of new and classic features, documentaries, animations, experimental and short films programmed by our team of regular and guest programmers led by Nick Varley, addressing the big issues and inviting audiences to become involved.”

The festival will take place between August 18-25, and is set to include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director.

Earlier this month (July 16), Cage said that he won’t watch a fictional film in which he plays a version of himself.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, due for release in April 2022, sees Cage’s onscreen version of himself agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party.

“I will never see this movie,” the actor told Variety. “I’m told it’s a good movie. I’m told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience.”

Cage added: “It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that’s too bizarre and whacked out for me.”

The forthcoming film is set to co-star Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan and Tiffany Haddish.