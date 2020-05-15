Pirates of the Caribbean producer has admitted to being unsure about whether Johnny Depp will be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in the next film.

Jerry Bruckheimer has finally spoken out about plans for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 but was unable to offer clarity on Depp’s status.

“The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be,” Bruckheimer revealed to Collider. “So, we’re going to have to see.”

Depp made his debut as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003’s action-adventure Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.

He went on to star as the pirate in the sequels that followed – Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, 2007’s At World’s End, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and the most recent instalment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017.

Bruckheimer was behind all of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and has now said that a script – rumoured to be have been penned by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott – is being penned at the moment.

Previously in 2018, Disney’s film chief appeared to have confirmed that Depp will not appear in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, which was billed to have “new energy and vitality.”

This came after rumours in October 2018 that the actor will be left out of upcoming productions.