Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas have reunited to sing Beyoncé and raise money for Unicef.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld were among the Bellas, who appeared last in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3, to sing a socially-distanced rendition of Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top’ to raise money for the charity.

Unicef is currently campaigning to help children in Beirut following the city-wide explosion that occurred earlier this month (August 4), as well as raising funds to battle the global coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Banks, who portrayed Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the film franchise, posted the video of the Barden Bellas together on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video: “Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause!” before explaining how to donate money to the charity.

At the end of the footage, Kendrick shared a sign with her fellow Bellas, which read: “As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

Rebel Wilson previously teased she wanted to do four or five films reprising her role as Fat Amy.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “We have so many fans all around the world. When they put out the poster for Pitch Perfect 3 it said, ‘Last call, Pitches’ and we were like, ‘What, are we out of a job?’ We want to do four and five!

“There’s many other a capella teams to battle out there, I personally think, and I love playing my character. She’s such a fun, confident girl and I want to definitely continue to play her more.”