Pixar announce ‘Inside Out 2’ and new sci-fi movie ‘Elio’

Pixar has confirmed that Inside Out 2 is in the works and unveiled a new sci-fi-themed movie called Elio at Disney’s D23 Expo.

The event is currently taking place in Anaheim, California, where many new films and highly anticipated sequels are being revealed today (September 9).

Parks And Recreation’s Amy Poehler, who played Joy in 2015’s Inside Out, made an appearance at the event to share the news. Kesley Mann will direct the new film, while Meg LeFauve will write the script and Mark Nielsen will produce.

Advertisement

According to Poehler, Inside Out 2 will be set in Riley’s – who is now a teenager – head, where she experiences brand new emotions. An exact release date for the sequel to the beloved movie is yet to be confirmed, although it is expected in summer 2024.

Meanwhile, Elio was also announced. The movie will follow the titular 11-year-old boy as he becomes an ambassador for Earth after accidentally making contact with outer space.

Elio will be voiced by Yonas Kibreab, while Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera will provide the voice for his mother, Olga, who works on a secret project decoding messages from aliens. The movie will be released in spring 2024.

Elsewhere at the D23 Expo, the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been revealed, giving fans a first look at the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in their iconic roles as the three witches. The first trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, has also been revealed, featuring the return of stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The first teaser for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was also unveiled, showing Chloe X Halle’s Halle Bailey as Ariel for the first time.