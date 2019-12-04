New ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie on the way with ‘Maze Runner’ director Wes Ball

A new Planet of the Apes movie directed by Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball is currently in development.

The new film will be the first historically significant Fox title to get the redevelopment treatment since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

After months of speculation, the House of Mouse confirmed the $71.3 billion acquisition of large chunks of Fox, including its film and TV studio, in March of this year.

It is unclear whether the latest Apes project is meant to be a new reboot or an extension of the previous movie series, but it will be directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner trilogy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ball was due to work on an adaptation of Boom! Comics’ Mouse Guard before that project was shelved by Disney earlier this year.

The original 1968 Planet of the Apes movie starred Charlton Heston and was based on a novel by French writer Pierre Boulle. It follows an astronaut who lands on a planet inhabited by an advanced ape civilisation ruling over primitive humans. In the final, infamous twist, he learns he is actually on Earth, which had suffered an apocalyptic nuclear war.

In 2001, Tim Burton remade the movie as an action-adventure starring Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth and Helena Bonham Carter. It failed to garner any real buzz at the box office but Fox found success again with a reboot trilogy that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, an origin story chronicling how the primates took over, and ending with War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

Meanwhile, a launch date has been set for Disney’s new streaming service in the UK and Ireland.

Disney+ will be available to viewers in Britain and Ireland views from March 31, 2020, it was announced in November.