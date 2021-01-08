‘Police Academy’ star Marion Ramsey dies aged 73

Police Academy actress Marion Ramsey has died at the age of 73 at her home in Los Angeles.

The news was confirmed by Ramsey’s management team at Roger Paul Inc, per Variety. The cause of death has not been determined at the time of writing.

Ramsey began her career on Broadway, appearing in Hello Dolly! in 1964, Eubie! in 1978s.

She is best known for playing Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy films, which were released between 1984 and 1994.

“Her passion for performing and sharing her heart with the world was immense,” Roger Paul Inc said in a statement obtained by the BBC.

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival.