Police investigate source of live rounds from Alec Baldwin shooting on ‘Rust’ set

Police are pursuing new leads on possible sources of ammunition that led to the fatal shooting on the Rust film set.

On October 21, actor Alec Baldwin fired a revolver during the film’s production which contained a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin claims he didn’t realise the gun was loaded with a live round.

On Tuesday (November 30) authorities investigating the origins of the live rounds searched the premises of a firearms and ammunition supplier in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to an affidavit from the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office, Seth Kenney and his business PDQ Arm & Prop provided film-prop ammunition and weapons to the production.

Kenney could not be reached independently for comment, according to PA.

Investigators initially found 500 rounds of ammunition on the Rust set on the outskirts of Santa Fe, which included a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what appeared to be live rounds.

According to the affidavit from Tuesday, investigators say the armourer on the film, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded the gun with five dummy rounds but struggled to add a sixth round before a lunch break. The revolver was locked in a truck, and it’s claimed the final round was added when the gun was cleaned.

A crew member told investigators that ammunition was purchased from at least three sources for the production.

Speaking about the search for evidence, attorney for Gutierrez Reed, Jason Bowles, said: “The Sheriff’s Office has taken a huge step forward today to unearth the full truth of who put the live rounds on the Rust set, by executing a search warrant on PDQ Arm & Prop, owned by Armorer-Mentor, Seth Kenney.”

He added: “The questions of who introduced the live rounds onto the set and why are the central questions in the case. Today’s warrant is a major step towards answering those questions and we commend the Sheriff’s Office and their lead investigator on their continuing tireless work to find the truth.”

Baldwin is set to be interviewed by George Stephanopoulous on ABC News about the shooting for the first time tomorrow (December 2).

Last month a Rust crew member filed a lawsuit against the film’s production team, including Baldwin, for general negligence which caused “severe emotional distress”.