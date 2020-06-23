Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Jeremy, 67, today (June 23) and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to Consequence of Sound.

The alleged assaults took place between 2014 and 2019 and involved four women between the ages of 24 and 46.

Jeremy has been charged with eight counts, including forcible rape, forcible penetration and forcible oral copulation.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors are recommending bail to be set at $6.6 million (£5.27 million) and his arraignment is reportedly set for later today.

The case is being handled by Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson, who is also leading the Los Angeles case against Harvey Weinstein.

In 2017, Rolling Stone reported that more than a dozen women had come forward accusing the adult film performer of sexual misconduct, including groping, inappropriate touching, and sexual assault. In a statement at the time, he said “these allegations are pure lies or buyers’ remorse.”

Jeremy has previously appeared in more than 2,000 adult movies and has featured in music videos for Moby, Guns N’ Roses, Insane Clown Posse and Mercury Rev.

He served as a consultant on the 1997 film Boogie Nights and had a cameo in the original Ghostbusters movie.