Poster unveiled ahead of UK release of heavy metal horror movie ‘Lords Of Chaos’

"Based on truth and lies"

The first movie poster ahead of the UK release of the anticipated Lords Of Chaos has been released. See it first on NME below.

The acclaimed true-story horror from Grammy-winning music video director Jonas Åkerlund tells the story of the band Mayhem – revered by as forefathers of Norwegian black metal and hugely influential on the world of hard rock. The band’s live performances attracted notoriety, and tragedy struck the band in 1991 when vocalist Per Yngve Ohlin (“Dead”) took his own life, before guitarist a Øystein Aarseth (“Euronymous”) was murdered by former member Varg Vikernes (“Count Grishnackh”) of Burzum.

A trailer emerged last month, showing the early days of Mayhem and Burzum, and a young Euronymous (played by Rory Culkin).The film also stars Sky Ferreira also stars as Anne-Marit. Now, the dramatic poster is here:

A synopsis for the movie reads:

“Oslo, 1987: Seventeen-year-old Euronymous (Rory Culkin) is determined to escape his idyllic Scandinavian hometown and create “true Norwegian black metal” with his band, MAYHEM. He’s joined by equally fanatical youths – Dead (Jack Kilmer) and Varg (Emory Cohen). Believing that they’re on the cusp of a musical revolution, the group gets even darker driven by the black metal dogma to spread evil. “They begin burning down churches throughout the countryside and stealing tombstones for their record store. But when the press catches up with them and Euronymous takes more credit than he’s earned for the group’s violent acts, Varg, fresh out of jail, arranges a dark encounter to settle the score and ultimately determine who the darkest black metal musician is…”

The film currently has an impressive rating of 83% of Rotten Tomatoes, with Variety hailing it as “tremendous fun”.

Lords Of Chaos will hit UK cinemas on March 29.