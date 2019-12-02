A new trailer for potential Oscar nominee Just Mercy starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan has been released.

Based on a true story, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed movie follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice.

After graduating from Harvard, Stevenson has his pick of lucrative jobs. But he instead heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (played by Brie Larson).

One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie.

In the years that follow, Stevenson becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political manoeuvrings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds – and the system – stacked against them.

The film also stars Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Karan Kendrick and O’Shea Jackson Jr.. You can watch the trailer below:

