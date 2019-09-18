Prepare to die! ‘Princess Bride’ fans aren’t happy about remake rumours

Fantasy film was first released in 1987

Fans of The Princess Bride have reacted with anger at the mere mention of a possible remake.

The commotion began earlier this week when a remake of Rob Reiner’s beloved fantasy film was briefly discussed in a new Variety profile of the movie’s producer Norman Lear.

In the article, Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra was quoted as saying: “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride … Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

While a remake is yet to be set in stone and the sentence formed a tiny part of the overall article, it wasn’t long before the cast and fans alike began to decry the idea.

Cary Elwes, who played Westley in the 1987 classic, described the original as a “perfect movie”.

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” said Elwes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to Princess Bride star Christopher Guest, said: “Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!”

An unlikely show of support also came from Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who urged not to “mess with perfection”.

“NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Sonny, The Princess Bride is the greatest thing, in the world—except for a nice MLT, mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe. They’re so perky, I love that. DON’T MESS WITH PERFECTION,” reasoned Cruz.

But others argued that a remake wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“I’m gonna tell you Princess Bride fans the same shit you told me when I complained about Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dawn of the Dead, Ghostbusters… You’ll always have the original. Stop being so fragile,” said one.

Another reasoned: “Everyone being so precious about “The Princess Bride” now makes me want to see it remade.”

The movie, based on the 1973 novel by William Goldman, failed to set the box office alight when it debuted in 1987 but has since developed a reputation as a cult classic.