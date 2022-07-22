‘Prey’ receives rave first reactions: “The best Predator film since the original”

Prey, the latest Predator film, has received rave reactions from critics ahead of its release on Disney+.

A prequel to the first four instalments of the Predator franchise, the film takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1719, as a highly skilled warrior protects her tribe from an evolved alien that hunts humans for sport.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), who introduced the film to crowds at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21.

Those who have seen the film have since been sharing their glowing reviews on social media, with many describing it as the best Predator movie since the 1987 original with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Collider critic Perri Nemiroff wrote: “#Prey is my favorite Predator movie. (Coming from someone who’s a big fan of the original and also 2010’s Predators.) Love how the story is a deeply personal journey — one powered by Comanche tradition just as much as it is by Predator-sparked thrills.”

“Prey is exactly what fans want in a Predator movie — bloody deaths, insane weapons, and ties to other films in the franchise. Technically the first Predator movie, Prey is an absolute blast thanks to crazy kills and jump scares. Get ready to love Amber Midthunder!” said critic Tessa Smith.

CinemaBlend‘s Stephen Libby added: “I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It’s got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It’s Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better.”

Fellow critic Fico Cangiano said: “#PREY is the best Predator film since the original. @AmberMidthunder kicks ass in this awesome, no-nonsense, hunter/prey thriller that injects new life to the iconic sci-fi franchise. Director @DannyTRS delivers thrills, kills and sweet visuals. Really enjoyed it.

Prey will be released on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US on Friday, August 5.