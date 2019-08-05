Prince Charles is reportedly considering a cameo in the new James Bond film

He wouldn't be the first royal to team up with 007

Prince Charles could be appearing alongside Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Naomie Harris in the next installment of the James Bond franchise, according to reports.

The first in line to the British throne visited the set of the as-yet untitled film, currently known only as Bond 25, back in June, and according to The Sun discussed the possibility of a cameo.

A source has now told the paper that discussions have now progressed, thanks in part to how well The Queen’s cameo during a Bond-themed sequence at Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics was received.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that,” the source says. “He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.”

Last month, meanwhile, it was reported that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will “be introduced as 007” in the film. It is said that she will be introduced close to the start of the film in a history-making moment which would make Lynch the first female character to play the iconic spy.

Those reports say Craig’s Bond will be brought “out of retirement” to thwart a “global crisis” although it’s not yet certain what Lynch’s role will be after this.

There have also been rumours that Christoph Waltz is set to return as Blofeld in Bond 25 after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios.