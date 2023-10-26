‘Priscilla’ star Jacob Elordi heard Elvis for the first time in ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Jacob Elordi has revealed that the first time he ever heard the music of Elvis Presley was on the soundtrack to the Disney film Lilo & Stitch.

The 26-year-old actor and Euphoria star plays the legendary singer in the new film Priscilla, a biopic of Presley’s ex-wife.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Elordi disclosed that he did not grow up a fan of Elvis’ music, but did become somewhat familiar with him after watching the 2002 animated film. “The most I knew of Elvis was in Lilo & Stitch,” the Australian actor revealed. “Which is a lot, by the way.”

Elvis songs including ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, ‘Stuck on You’ and ‘Burning Love’ appear in the Disney film about a Hawaiian girl and her blue alien friend.

Priscilla is based on its title character’s 1985 memoir ‘Elvis & Me’ and it is directed by Sofia Coppola, who has also made films including Lost in Translation, The Bling Ring and The Virgin Suicides. It opens in the US on October 27 and is set to receive a UK release on December 26.

A report by Deadline last year revealed that Coppola had met with several actors to play Elvis before she decided on Elordi, while the director had wanted to cast Cailee Spaeny, known for her role in Mare of Easttown, as Priscilla from the very beginning.

Priscilla Presley, formerly Beaulieu, met Elvis at his house in Germany in 1959 when she was 17 and he was 24. She moved to the United States to live with him in 1963, marrying in 1967. They later separated in 1972 and divorced the following year.

They had one child together, Lisa Marie Presley, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home on January 12, 2023. She was 54.

Priscilla comes just one year after Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated biopic Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the title role.

In a four-star review, NME’s Matthew Turner said of Priscilla that “Elordi makes a terrific Elvis, capturing the King’s powerful charisma and making the performance seem somehow effortless, rather than a finely calibrated impression.”