‘Priscilla’: Watch arty teaser trailer for biopic starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi

The first teaser for Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has landed – watch below.

Priscilla, based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me which became a New York Times bestseller, stars Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as his wife, Priscilla.

The A24 biopic is set to be an “intimate” portrait of the couple’s relationship from their marriage through to their divorce. A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Advertisement

In the teaser we see Priscilla and Elvis navigating their relationship through fame, soundtracked by the drone of Spectrum’s early ’90s song ‘How You Satisfy Me’.

This October, we’re going to Graceland. Watch the first teaser for Sofia Coppola’s PRISCILLA, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, and based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir ‘Elvis & Me.’ pic.twitter.com/6o31cTEqil — A24 (@A24) June 21, 2023

A report by Deadline last year revealed that Coppola had met with several actors to play Elvis before she decided on Elordi, while the director had wanted to cast Spaeny as Priscilla from the very beginning.

Elordi plays Nate Jacobs as a series regular in Euphoria, while Cailee Spaeny has starred in On the Basis of Sex, How It Ends and Mare of Easttown.

Meanwhile, following Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, Elvis, Fender has reportedly noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the film’s release.

In a four-star review, NME described the film as “a big-screen epic we can’t help falling in love with”.

Advertisement

“Though it plays like a glitzy musical in the mould of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis also works as a much-needed lesson about America’s cultural history,” the review added.