‘Brexit: The Movie’ producer cons ‘Dragon’s Den’ entrepreneur out of £519,000

David Shipley, producer of the 2016 documentary Brexit: The Movie, has been jailed for three years and nine months after fraudulently securing a £519,000 loan.

The application was successful after Shipley photoshopped images of his payslips and P60s, inflating his earnings as to state a total of £377,000, when the real figures showed his salary to be just under £20,000.

Shipley approached Dragons Den entrepreneur James Caan’s business Resourcing Capital Ventures to acquire the investment, in order to fund new financial recruitment company Spitfire Capital Advisers.

Judge Martin Griffith told Shipley: “It was clearly an abuse of position by you. You were going into business with other people and you say you have earned this much in the past and they trusted your word.”

“You maintained, when you Photoshopped those documents, it amounted to a white lie.”

The pro-Leave documentary Brexit: The Movie was released a month before the 2016 referendum, featuring interviews with Nigel Farage and David Davis. The £300,000 budget for Brexit: The Movie was raised via crowdfunding.

Meanwhile, musicians and figures in the entertainment industry have been airing their views as the UK officially exited the EU last week (January 31).

The Chemical Brothers‘ Ed Simons, Edwyn Collins, Nadine Shah, Ghostpoet and Tracey Thorn are among some of the musicians who have suggested it is no cause for celebration, with Shah writing that she is “heartbroken”.