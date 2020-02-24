Production on ‘Mission Impossible: 7’ halted due to coronavirus

Production on Mission Impossible: 7 has been halted as coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The next instalment of the secret agent film franchise began filming in Venice last week (February 20). In that time, more than 230 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, prompting the studio to press pause.

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said: “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.

“During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

MI:7 will star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and more, and will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It is currently scheduled for release on February 23, 2021. It has yet to be announced if that date will now change.

In 2017, production on Mission Impossible: 6 was halted after Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt. In a video of the incident, he could be seen jumping from one building to another, but missed his landing point and slammed into the side of the building instead.