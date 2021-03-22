Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated director of Promising Young Woman, is to write a new DC movie based on comic book heroine Zatanna.

Fennell, who is also known for her showrunner work in Killing Eve and acting roles in The Crown and The Danish Girl, will write the forthcoming film for Warner Bros.’s DC Films and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, reports Variety.

It will be the first time Zatanna, who is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC Extended Universe, is featured in a film franchise. The character, created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, is known for her ties with the Justice League.

Zatanna was featured on the small screen in later seasons of The CW show Smallville, portrayed by the actress Serinda Swan. The character is yet to be cast for the forthcoming DC film.

Ana de Armas is rumored to play the titular role in @wbpictures’ ZATANNA film written by PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN writer/director, Emerald Fennell. pic.twitter.com/HSMOTSGHV8 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 22, 2021

Fennell, meanwhile, has now received multiple nods at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Academy Awards for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman. Among them are nominations for Best Director, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay and Leading Actress (Carey Mulligan).

In other DC news, production on The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role has wrapped following months of delays due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month (March 14) director Matt Reeves shared an on-set photo along with the hashtags #LastDay and #TheBatman, confirming that the film has indeed finished its production stage.

The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, is slated to be released on March 4, 2022.