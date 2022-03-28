‘Pulp Fiction’ stars reunite at the Oscars

The three main stars of Pulp Fiction reunited as part of a skit during this year’s Oscars.

During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta came together to mark 28 years since the Academy Award-winning Quentin Tarantino film was released.

Taking to the stage, Thurman (Mia Wallace) and Travolta (Vincent Vega) reenacted their famous diner dance from the film as Jackson (Jules Winnfield) joked: “Some actors stay in character for an entire shoot, and some… well, they just never let it go.”

Jackson went on to speak about the meaning of the film, suggesting: “Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest.”

Pointing to a prop briefcase he brought on stage, the star added that it was “all about the contents of this briefcase.”

“All the murder and mayhem that occurred over two hours and 45 minutes was all what was in here,” he said, arguing that the audience was able to “draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence”.

He then proceeded to open the briefcase, which shined gold on their faces like in the film, before revealing the envelope for Best Performace by an Actor in a Leading Role – which went to Will Smith for King Richard.

Shortly beforehand, Smith caused controversy after slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a “joke” about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After the on-stage altercation, the actor returned to his seat, where he shouted to Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

Smith later apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees in his acceptance speech, saying: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.”

It was later confirmed by the LAPD that Rock would not be pressing charges against Smith at present, saying in a statement: “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

CODA emerged as one of the big winners of the night, taking home Best Picture and making history after star Troy Kotsur became the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar.

Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, while Ariana DeBose became the first queer woman of colour to take home an Academy Award after winning Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. Dune won the most awards of the night, taking home six Oscars in the technical categories.

Catch up on all the winners here.